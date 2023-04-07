Brookhaven massage parlor busted for prostitution. This is the third time in 3 years

The News: Brookhaven police say Pine Tree Massage has been busted for illegal activities, marking the third time in three years that the Brookhaven establishment has been caught for prostitution.

What Happened?: On March 8, Brookhaven Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating Pine Tree Massage, formerly known as “Orange Massage,” at 2901 Buford Highway.

An anonymous tip led to the discovery of employees engaging in prostitution under the guise of a legitimate massage practice. Two employees were arrested and taken to DeKalb County Jail.

By The Numbers:

3rd time in 3 years the massage parlor has been busted for prostitution

2 employees arrested in the latest raid

Previous investigations in July 2021 and May 2022 led to multiple arrests

Prostitution Statistics: There are about 1 million sex workers in the United States, although accurate figures are difficult to obtain due to the illicit nature of the industry.

The FBI reports that in 2020, there were around 1,203 arrests for prostitution and commercialized vice in the United States.

A study in 2017 found that nearly 14% of American men have paid for sex at least once in their lives.

About Brookhaven: Located in the northeastern suburbs of Atlanta, Brookhaven is home to a population of about 58,000 residents. The city boasts an educated populace, with 92% of adults holding a high school diploma and 64% possessing a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median household income in Brookhaven stands at $71,000, reflecting the thriving economy and well-to-do community of this charming Georgian city.