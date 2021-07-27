Police: One dead, one injured after altercation in Grayson parking lot

GRAYSON — An altercation between two men in the parking lot of a Grayson business ended in gunfire after police say both men shot each other. One of the men is dead and the other is hospitalized.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1921 Grayson Hwy.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Dept., officers responded to a person shot call at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found one man dead at the scene and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently investigating the motive for the shooting. Police are not releasing the names of the individuals until the next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case number is 21-059028.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.