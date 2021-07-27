Police need your help identifying a suspect in the killing of a 14-year-old

ATLANTA — Police officers in Atlanta are asking for your help identifying a suspect in the July 3 killing of a 14-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a call on McAfee St. in reference to several juveniles fighting in the area at about 10:04 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located several juveniles fleeing from the location. Officers continued efforts of clearing the juveniles from the area when they found an unresponsive juvenile victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also located two additional juvenile victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were all transported to the hospital where one of the victims, 14-year-old Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, died from his injuries. According to police, while canvassing the area for additional victims and suspects, officers located and detained a 17-year-old boy in possession of a handgun. The 17-year-old was identified as Keyontavious Tobias Hood. He was charged with possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18 and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene of the shooting and began their investigation. During the investigation, police were able to identify a 16-year-old boy as being involved in the homicide. He was taken into custody on a felony murder warrant and taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Investigators have determined at least one other male was involved in this homicide and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Investigators have released video footage showing the male in the area of the shooting and they are hopeful someone will recognize him and contact police with his identity. The video is below.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

