Metro Atlanta spa shooter pleads guilty

Metro Atlanta spa shooter Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty today in a Cherokee County courtroom to killing four people at Young’s Asian Massage.

The guilty plea is part of a plea bargain with the Cherokee District Attorney’s office and covers the charges in Cherokee County’s case against Long. The plea bargain prevents Long from getting the death penalty in Cherokee County.

Prosecutors are recommending four consecutive life sentences plus 35-years of confinement.

Long still faces murder charges in Fulton County, where he could still get the death penalty.

All charges are related to three shootings at three asian-owned spas in the metro Atlanta area. One was in Cherokee County and Two were in East Atlanta near Piedmont road and were situated across the street from each other.

Eight people were killed in the shootings and one person was wounded.

Long is 21-years-old and is from Woodstock.

