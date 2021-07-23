Atlanta will switch to collecting yard trimmings every other week

In response to nationwide staffing shortages impacting the solid waste industry, the city of Atlanta is taking action to address recent challenges with collecting yard trimmings. The city will begin hiring temporary staff, extending work hours, developing recruiting and retention incentives, adjusting yard trimming collection services to every other week, and investing in additional equipment and technology to increase productivity.

A hiring blitz will be held for Environmental Service Workers July 30. On-site hiring will occur, with opportunities for a signing bonus. You can apply at http://atlantaga.jobs.net to be invited.

The city has prioritized other solid waste services, including garbage and recycling pickups, during the staffing shortage. There are no changes to those curbside collection programs. Residents should follow their normal, weekly schedule and place their city-issued garbage and recycling carts curbside after 7 p.m. the night before their scheduled collection day.

Curbside residential yard trimming collections will transition to every other week beginning Monday, July 26. Yard debris will be collected every other week until further notice.

Solid waste crews will collect accumulated yard trimmings the week of July 26. Residents are asked to refrain from placing new yard debris curbside until the week of August 2.

In addition to curbside collection, customers also have the option to drop off yard trimming materials, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hartsfield Yard Debris Processing Facility at 2175 James Jackson Parkway in Atlanta.

Residents can locate their yard trimmings collection schedule at www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste. Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 3-1-1 or 404-546-0311.