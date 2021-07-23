25-year-old Georgia man charged with killing his father

A 25-year-old Forsyth County man has been charged with killing his own father yesterday after the two got into an argument, police say.

Forsyth County deputies responded to a home on Homestead Ridge Drive in reference to a shooting at about 5:50 p.m. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, Rajeev Kumaraswamy had gotten into an argument with his father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy. Rajeev allegedly retrieved a gun from his room and shot his father several times.

Sadashivia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rajeev was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with one count of Felony Murder. He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail and is being held on no bond.

The Sheriff’s Office had no prior contact or calls for service from the home before last night’s incident.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.