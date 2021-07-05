3 dead after Fourth of July shooting in Bulloch County

Three people are dead after a July 4 shooting at a trailer park in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was dispatched to a call at Lundy’s Trailer Park off of Miller Street Extension in Statesboro at about 7 p.m. in reference to a female gunshot victim. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brittany Sneed Mack on the back porch of the residence suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, members of both the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office and the Statesboro Police Department’s Special Response Teams entered the home where they discovered 37-year-old Travis Sneed and 37-year-old Kristina Soles both dead from suspected gunshot wounds.

Mack, Sneed and Soles will be taken to the GBI‘s Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s office at 912–764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912–871–1121.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

