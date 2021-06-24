Find out about Gwinnett County’s new state-of-the-art library

SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County residents will soon have a new library that will include co-working spaces and teaching spaces.

Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville have a new construction project on the books. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Reeves Young LLC, to build a new library in the city’s planned The Grove at Town Center development on Wisteria Drive.

“We can always do more as a team than we can by ourselves,” said District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins. “With Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville combining ideas and resources, we can accomplish more for the people we both represent.”

The two-story building will house the library on the first floor. The second floor will be operated by the city for co-working space, college classes and other public or educational uses.

Why do libraries matter?: In the era of ebooks, Amazon, and digital reading, you may wonder why news coverage of libraries is still important. Libraries are about more than just books. If you think all you can do at a library is check out books, you haven’t been to one in a while. Your local library is a community center that offers classes and programs to individuals and families.

“The city is excited to partner with Gwinnett County and the Library Board on this project in The Grove at Towne Center,” said Mayor Barbara Bender. “Our residents are looking forward to using the new library and this location will add to the activity and vibrancy of our downtown.”

The branch will replace the Elizabeth Williams Library on Lenora Church Road. The 22,000-square foot space will include adult, teen and children’s areas; 20 computer workstations; and a multipurpose room.

“As stated in our strategic plan for Gwinnett County Public Library, our goal is to explore, design, and develop library facilities that are flexible and responsive to changing needs in our community,” said Library Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Wandy Taylor. “This new Snellville branch library will be in keeping with that vision.”

Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville are jointly funding the $10,235,000 project using 2017 SPLOST program dollars.