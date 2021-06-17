Georgia Police officer killed in line of duty

The Story: A Holy Springs Police officer and a suspect were both killed last night during a traffic stop.

What We Know: Details are sparse and the incident is still under investigation. According to the Holly Springs Police Department, the officer lost his life after an encounter with a suspect during a traffic stop. A spokesperson for the police department has said the officer was not shot, but was injured during the incident and died as a result of those injuries.

The GBI is investigating the case and will release more details as the investigation continues. The officer and suspect’s names have not been released yet because family members have not been notified.

The Georgia Sun will have more information on this story as it develops.

