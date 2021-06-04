Deputy and suspect in serious condition after shootout in Tift County

A deputy and a suspect are both in serious condition after a shootout in Tift County Friday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that early Friday morning, Tift County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in an Eldorado neighborhood.

The men were reportedly knocking on multiple doors. Deputies located the men and attempted to identify them. During the incident, officials say one of the men fired shots at a deputy, shooting the deputy multiple times. Another deputy returned fire, and shot the man.

Both the injured deputy and injured man are in serious condition. The second man was taken into custody.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.

