Bomb threat at DeKalb County Courthouse

Just one day after a man tried to carry a gun into the DeKalb County Courthouse, the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

An investigation is underway following an emergency evacuation Thursday morning of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur. Out of an abundance of caution, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office ordered all occupants to be evacuated and implemented an immediate security sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station.

The operation – which concluded after several hours with no device being found – involved some 60 law enforcement personnel from the Decatur Police Department, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb Police K9 units, the Marshal’s Office, MARTA Police, and Homeland Security.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this incident and grateful for the cooperation of our colleagues and the public in maintaining a safe environment as we responded to the threat,” says DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.

