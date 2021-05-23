‘If we want better, we have to be better:’ Another shooting shocks Savannah

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Belvedere Dr.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting on Belvedere Dr, around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival officers located T’Juan Perez with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Perez was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In a Facebook post, the Savannah Police Department’s Southside precinct called for an end to violent crimes in the area and asked anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know something, please call us. Remain anonymous if you have to, but this kind of thing has to stop. If we want better, we have to be better,” the post read.

Tipsters can call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

