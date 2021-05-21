Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver, then deputy in Bibb County

A pedestrian who was walking near Mercer University Drive and Wellworth Ave. is dead after officials say he was fatally struck first by a hit and run driver and then by a deputy who was looking for him.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal pedestrian collision that occurred at about 9:02 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a person down in the 3000 block of Mercer University Drive. It was reported that the pedestrian had been fatally struck by a hit and run before deputies arrived.

A deputy reportedly accidentally struck the pedestrian while they were looking for him during the incident.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin has been notified.

Witnesses reported a dark in color vehicle was seen leaving the incident location, heading west on Mercer University Drive at a high rate of speed.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the vehicle, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Georgia State Patrol at (478) 993-3000.

