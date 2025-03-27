New Valet Parking Arrives In Downtown Norcross

Downtown Norcross is launching a new valet parking pilot program. Visitors can drop off their vehicles at the valet station in the city parking lot next to The Crossing for $5 per car. Professional valets will park vehicles while visitors enjoy downtown attractions.

The service operates Fridays and Saturdays from 3:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. All regular parking options, including City Hall and The Crossing lots, remain available to the public.

🤔 What We Don’t Know: The city hasn’t revealed how long the pilot program will last or what criteria they’ll use to determine its success. Officials haven’t announced if prices might change based on demand or if hours could expand in the future.

💡 Why It Matters: Finding parking in downtown Norcross during peak weekend hours frustrates many visitors. This program adds convenience for residents and visitors who want to enjoy downtown restaurants and shops without circling for parking spots.

🔢 By The Numbers: The valet service costs $5 per vehicle and runs 15 hours weekly across two days.

🔮 What’s Next: City officials will evaluate the program based on usage and community feedback. Residents can share their thoughts by emailing communication@norcrossga.net.

🤝 Take Action: Try the new valet service this weekend, send feedback to the city, and sign up for updates at norcrossga.net/signup to stay informed about this and other city programs.