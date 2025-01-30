More Parking, Less Hassle: Augusta University Opens New Parking Deck

Students, faculty, and staff at Augusta University are getting a much-needed boost in parking with a brand-new deck on the Health Sciences Campus. The facility, opening ahead of schedule, adds 1,350 parking spaces, increasing capacity by 60%.

🛠️ What’s Happening: Augusta University is officially unveiling its new parking deck on Wednesday, February 5, at 3 p.m. The structure, located at 1505 Wrightsboro Road next to Elm Hall, was completed in just one year following its groundbreaking.

👥 Who Benefits: Students, faculty, and staff have long struggled with limited parking on campus. With more than a thousand additional spots, the new deck aims to cut down on the daily parking headache and improve access to campus buildings.

📈 Why It Matters: Parking shortages have been a top concern for those on the Health Sciences Campus. The new deck should help alleviate congestion, shorten commutes from distant lots, and make navigating the campus easier.