Lilburn Community Garden Opens Bed Rentals for 2025 Growing Season

Gardeners in Lilburn now have the opportunity to grow their own plants as the Lilburn Community Garden announces bed rentals for the upcoming 2025 season.

The garden offers raised beds with prices ranging from $35 to $75, based on size. Each rental includes soil, water access, and shared tools for gardeners.

Interested residents can visit the garden’s website to review the policy handbook and submit an application.

For more information or to apply for a garden bed, visit www.lilburncommunitygarden.org.