If You See A Large Police Presence at Mable House This Week, Don’t Be Alarmed

Cobb County residents should expect to see a large police presence at a popular local venue next week, but there’s no cause for alarm.

The Details: Cobb County Police will conduct training exercises at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on Floyd Road during the evenings of March 17-21 and March 24, 2025.

Police vehicles and Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services equipment will be visible at the 5239 Floyd Road location throughout the training.

In Context: Law enforcement agencies regularly conduct training exercises at public venues to prepare for potential emergency situations. These exercises help first responders practice coordination and emergency protocols in realistic settings.

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre is a popular outdoor concert venue in Cobb County that hosts numerous public events throughout the year, making it an ideal location for emergency preparedness training.

What You Should Know: Residents who see emergency vehicles at the amphitheatre during these dates should not be concerned or call 911 to report police activity at this location. The increased presence is part of planned training to enhance public safety preparedness.