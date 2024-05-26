City of Norcross Announces Trash Collection Schedule for Week of Memorial Day

🌞 The Gist: The City of Norcross has announced that sanitation and recycling services will experience a one-day delay from Tuesday, May 28, to Friday, May 31, due to the observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. There will be no services provided on the holiday itself.

📅 Schedule Changes:

Monday, May 27: No sanitation or recycling services

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31: Services delayed by one day

Regular schedule resumes on Monday, June 3

🚚 What This Means for Residents:

If your regular collection day falls between Tuesday and Friday, your pickup will occur one day later than usual during the week of Memorial Day.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday, your pickup will take place on Wednesday instead.

🌆 The Big Picture: Many cities and towns across the United States experience similar adjustments to their sanitation and recycling schedules during holidays like Memorial Day.

