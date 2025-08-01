Detective Jordan Laverty, who spent eight years protecting Dunwoody residents, died unexpectedly this week at just 32 years old.

Why It Matters: Laverty’s sudden death leaves behind a young family struggling with both grief and financial uncertainty, while the tight-knit Dunwoody Police Department mourns one of their own.

What Happened: The department announced Laverty’s death Tuesday, marking his end of watch as July 29, 2025.

Laverty served Dunwoody for eight years after spending three years with DeKalb County Police. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

🕊️ Final Farewell: The funeral service will be held Monday, August 4, at Woodstock City Church.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m. The church is at 150 Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock.

💰 How To Help: The Dunwoody Police Foundation has set up an official GoFundMe page to support Laverty’s family during this difficult time.

