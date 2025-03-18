Augusta’s Sign Crackdown: What You Need to Know

Augusta officials are intensifying enforcement against unauthorized signs on public property, warning that violators could face substantial penalties including jail time.

What We Know: Augusta officials are targeting signs illegally placed on public property, utility poles, medians, and rights-of-way. City Administrator Tameka Allen emphasized these postings violate local ordinances and create safety hazards. “Illegal signs create visual clutter, distract drivers, and can obstruct pedestrians,” Allen said. The city’s Code Enforcement Department is actively removing unauthorized signs and monitoring for violations.

By The Numbers: Penalties for violations are steep – offenders could face up to 60 days in jail, $1,000 fines, and potential probation, suspension, or revocation of business licenses.

In Context: Sign regulation has become a priority for many Georgia municipalities seeking to reduce visual pollution and improve roadway safety. These regulations typically aim to balance community aesthetics with business advertising needs while maintaining public safety standards.

Take Action: Augusta residents can report illegal sign postings by calling 311 or using the MyAugusta 311 app. Businesses should explore legal advertising options such as permitted signage and designated community boards to avoid penalties.