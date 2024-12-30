What Will the Weather Be Like on New Year’s Eve in Georgia?

New Year’s Eve in Georgia will bring warm weather during the day, but temperatures will drop sharply overnight as residents ring in 2025.

What’s Happening: Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour before shifting west in the afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday Night:

If you’re going to see the long-awaited return of the Peach Drop, you’ll need to bundle up. Expect partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to around 38 degrees. Winds from the west will continue at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

New Year’s Day: The first day of 2025 will be sunny but cooler, with highs near 51 degrees. Winds from the northwest will reach around 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.