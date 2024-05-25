What Will The Weather Be For Memorial Day in Georgia?

🗓️ The Gist: Not to rain on anyone’s parade, but you may want to move your Memorial Day plans indoors. According to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook, portions of North and Central Georgia can expect scattered thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday, with the potential for some storms to become strong to severe, especially on Sunday night into Monday.

⛈️ Today’s Forecast (Saturday):

Scattered thunderstorms across North and Central Georgia

Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) in effect

Primary threats: isolated damaging wind gusts and hail up to the size of quarters

🌩️ Sunday through Tuesday:

Scattered thunderstorms expected each day, with the greatest coverage across north Georgia

Potential for a few storms to become strong to severe during Sunday afternoons

Threats include gusty to damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall

🚨 Sunday Night into Monday (Memorial Day):

Chance of strong to severe thunderstorms becoming more organized and numerous

Storms expected ahead of a cold front advancing through the forecast area

🌡️ The Big Picture: While Memorial Day weekend in Georgia is often associated with outdoor activities and gatherings, this year’s forecast calls for caution and preparedness. With the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, especially on Sunday night into Monday, it’s essential to stay informed about weather conditions and have a plan in place to ensure safety.

