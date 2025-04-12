What is The Pollen Count in Georgia Today?

Georgia residents face high tree pollen levels today as the total count reaches 342, according to the latest pollen report.

🌳 What We Know: Tree pollen dominates Saturday’s count, reaching high levels on the measurement scale. Grass pollen remains low while weed pollen registers at moderate levels. Mold activity stays in the low range, offering some relief for those with fungal allergies.

💉 Why It Matters: Nearly 1 in 3 Georgians suffer from seasonal allergies.

🔢 By The Numbers:

342: Today’s total pollen count

Tree pollen sits in the high range

Grass pollen registers as low

Weed pollen measures at moderate

Mold activity remains low

🌲 In Context: Spring pollen season typically peaks between March and May in Georgia. Pine and oak trees release massive amounts of pollen during this period, coating cars, outdoor furniture and sidewalks with a yellowish-green dust. Today’s pollen count is low compared to Georgia’s normal pollen counts which exceed 1,000. That doesn’t mean you won’t be itching and sneezing though.

💊 Take Action: Limit outdoor activities, especially in the morning when pollen counts peak. Keep windows closed, change clothes after being outside, and consider taking antihistamines before symptoms start. Those with severe allergies should consult their doctor about prescription options.