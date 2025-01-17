Weekend Cold Snap Could Bring Snow Next Week

Get ready for a weather roller coaster in Georgia. Sunshine today will give way to storms, and temperatures next week will hit bone-chilling lows. Here’s what you need to know.

🌞 What’s Happening: Today’s forecast calls for sunny and cool conditions. But don’t get too comfortable—rain moves in overnight, spreading across the region by Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible in far south-central Georgia, though severe weather isn’t expected. This system should clear out by Sunday morning.

🥶 Why This Matters: Once the rain passes, Arctic air takes over. By Monday morning, temperatures will plummet to between 10 and 25 degrees. Strong winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the single digits or teens. Highs through midweek will struggle to reach 30 degrees.

📢 Take Action: Prepare now for what could be the coldest stretch of the season:

🐶 Protect pets

💧 Prevent pipe bursts

🪴 Cover or bring in plants

🫂 Check on people vulnerable to the cold

🌨️ Will It Snow?: Keep an eye on midweek. Forecasters say Georgia could see snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the storm’s path. The chance of more than an inch of snow remains low but possible statewide.

📌 What’s Next: Stay tuned for updates as models come into focus. In the meantime, bundle up and take those cold-weather precautions.

For more on cold safety tips, visit weather.gov/safety/cold.