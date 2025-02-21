Tired of Winter? Spring Weather Predictions for Georgia Released

Georgians should prepare for a warmer-than-normal spring with less rainfall than usual, according to a new seasonal outlook from weather experts.

🌡️ What We Know: The National Weather Service predicts above-normal temperatures across Georgia from March through May. The forecast shows a 50 to 60 percent chance of temperatures exceeding typical spring averages.

Specifically the Southeastern corner of the state faces higher temperatures and lower rainfall amounts making a perfect combination for drought conditions. The rest of the state will see temperatures that lean above average with normal rainfall amounts.

☔ Why It Matters: The combination of higher temperatures and below-normal precipitation could impact Georgia farmers during the crucial spring planting season. Homeowners may need to adjust their lawn care and gardening plans.

⏭️ What’s Next: The National Weather Service will update these predictions monthly, helping residents stay informed as spring approaches. Local extension offices stand ready to help farmers and gardeners adapt to the expected conditions.