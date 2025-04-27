Storms Could Disrupt Outdoor Plans In Central Georgia Today

Share

If you live in central Georgia, keep an eye on the sky this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms could pop up between 3 p.m. and midnight, and while these storms are not expected to be severe, they could still bring some trouble.

⛈️ What We Know: The National Weather Service says scattered storms may develop across central Georgia today. The main threats are lightning, wind gusts near 40 miles per hour, and hail about the size of a pea or a dime. The storms are not expected to turn severe, but lightning can still be dangerous.

🌩️ Why It Matters: If you have outdoor plans—maybe a ball game, a cookout, or yard work—these storms could put a damper on things. Lightning is the biggest concern, especially if you are outside or near water. Even a quick storm can be risky if you are caught off guard.

📅 In Context: Spring in Georgia often brings pop-up storms like these. They can form quickly and move through just as fast. While most will not cause damage, it only takes one lightning strike to ruin your day.

🔜 What’s Next: The storms should clear out after midnight. Until then, keep your phone handy for weather alerts and be ready to move indoors if you hear thunder.

⚡ Take Action: If you see dark clouds or hear thunder, head inside right away. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. It is always better to wait out a storm than risk your safety.

Stay weather aware, and do not let a quick storm catch you by surprise.