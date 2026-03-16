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A powerful line of severe storms is on its way to Georgia, and school districts across the state are already taking action.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City says a strong cold front will push a line of severe thunderstorms into northwest Georgia after 1 a.m. Monday, with storms tracking south and east through the morning and early afternoon. Forecasters say damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour will be the primary threat, but the storms will also be capable of producing tornadoes, hail up to one inch in diameter, and frequent lightning.

The system is expected to clear the area by mid-afternoon, with noticeably colder temperatures moving in behind it.

With the storm arriving during the overnight hours and the morning commute, dozens of school districts are not taking any chances. Here is the latest list of closures, delays, and virtual learning days for Monday, March 16th.

CLOSED:

Atkinson County School System

Baker County Schools

Decatur County Schools

Dooly County Schools

Glascock County Consolidated School

Grady County School District

Harris County School District

Houston County School District

Taliaferro County School District

Tift County Schools

Wilcox County Schools

Worth County Schools

DELAYED:

Bartow County School System — 2-Hour Delay

Carroll County Schools — 2-Hour Delay

Chickamauga City Schools — 2-Hour Delay

Coweta County Schools — 2-Hour Delay

Crisp County Schools — Delayed Opening

Wilkinson County Schools — Delayed Start for Staff

VIRTUAL/eLEARNING:

Beaufort County Schools — eLearning Day

Bibb County School District — Asynchronous Learning Day

Hampton County Schools — eLearning Day

Jasper County Schools — eLearning Day

Twiggs County Public Schools — Asynchronous Learning Day

Washington County Public Schools — At-Home Learning Day

Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with their individual school districts for the latest updates as the storm system continues to develop overnight.