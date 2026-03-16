A powerful line of severe storms is on its way to Georgia, and school districts across the state are already taking action.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City says a strong cold front will push a line of severe thunderstorms into northwest Georgia after 1 a.m. Monday, with storms tracking south and east through the morning and early afternoon. Forecasters say damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour will be the primary threat, but the storms will also be capable of producing tornadoes, hail up to one inch in diameter, and frequent lightning.
The system is expected to clear the area by mid-afternoon, with noticeably colder temperatures moving in behind it.
With the storm arriving during the overnight hours and the morning commute, dozens of school districts are not taking any chances. Here is the latest list of closures, delays, and virtual learning days for Monday, March 16th.
CLOSED:
- Atkinson County School System
- Baker County Schools
- Decatur County Schools
- Dooly County Schools
- Glascock County Consolidated School
- Grady County School District
- Harris County School District
- Houston County School District
- Taliaferro County School District
- Tift County Schools
- Wilcox County Schools
- Worth County Schools
DELAYED:
- Bartow County School System — 2-Hour Delay
- Carroll County Schools — 2-Hour Delay
- Chickamauga City Schools — 2-Hour Delay
- Coweta County Schools — 2-Hour Delay
- Crisp County Schools — Delayed Opening
- Wilkinson County Schools — Delayed Start for Staff
VIRTUAL/eLEARNING:
- Beaufort County Schools — eLearning Day
- Bibb County School District — Asynchronous Learning Day
- Hampton County Schools — eLearning Day
- Jasper County Schools — eLearning Day
- Twiggs County Public Schools — Asynchronous Learning Day
- Washington County Public Schools — At-Home Learning Day
Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with their individual school districts for the latest updates as the storm system continues to develop overnight.