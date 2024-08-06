Savannah Prepares Emergency Shelter at Enmarket Arena Amid Tropical Storm Debby

SAVANNAH – With Tropical Storm Debby pounding the Georgia coast, Savannah officials have designated the Enmarket Arena as an emergency shelter for residents left with no other place to stay. In coordination with the American Red Cross, the arena opened its doors at 8 p.m. on Monday, providing much-needed shelter from the storm’s impact. City officials urge residents to use the facility only if absolutely necessary, as space is limited.

Why It Matters: As Tropical Storm Debby continues to unleash its fury, Savannah residents face numerous challenges, including widespread flooding and road closures. The city’s decision to open Enmarket Arena as an emergency shelter underscores the severity of the storm and provides a vital safety net for those most in need. With existing shelters at capacity and severe weather conditions persisting, the move aims to protect the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Key Details

Homeless Shelter Capacity Reached: Earlier, the Tompkins Regional Center opened its doors for homeless individuals, reaching capacity by 7 p.m. All traditional shelters and Come as You Are Ministries have also reached their limits.

Flooding and Road Closures: Widespread street flooding has led to numerous road closures, with residents advised to exercise extreme caution while driving. A complete list of closed streets is available at savannahga.gov/debby.

Current Warnings: Chatham County is under multiple warnings, including a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 p.m., a Flood Warning until further notice, a Tropical Storm Warning, a Storm Surge Warning, and a Tornado Watch.

Parking Adjustments: All city parking garages are open to residents living in flood-prone areas, free of charge. Enforcement of parking meters on city streets is suspended until further notice.

What’s Next: Savannah officials are monitoring flooding and rainfall, anticipating further road closures as conditions evolve. The city continues to update residents through official channels, urging everyone to review emergency plans and remain vigilant as the storm progresses.

Call to Action: Savannah residents should prepare for ongoing severe weather conditions by reviewing their emergency plans and supplies. For continuous updates, follow the City of Savannah on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, or visit savannahga.gov/debby.

Additional Resources

City of Savannah Emergency Alerts : savannahga.gov/floodalert

: savannahga.gov/floodalert Hurricane Preparedness Information : ready.gov/hurricane

: ready.gov/hurricane City Service Requests: savannahga.gov/311request

By opening Enmarket Arena as a shelter and adjusting city services, Savannah aims to protect residents as Tropical Storm Debby continues to pose significant threats to the region.