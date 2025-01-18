Savannah Opens Warming Centers Amid Cold Snap

With frigid weather on the horizon, Savannah residents can find refuge as the city prepares to open warming centers during a week-long cold snap.

🏢 What’s Happening: The City of Savannah, alongside partner agencies, is stepping up to provide overnight warming shelters for those without safe shelter. Wind chills are expected to plunge to 20 degrees from Sunday night through Thursday morning.

⛑ Where to Go: The Tompkins Regional Center at 2333 Ogeechee Road will open Sunday and Monday nights at 7 p.m., closing at 7 a.m. the next day. From Tuesday onward, it will operate extended hours from 3 p.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday. Pets are welcome but must be under the owner’s control. Residents are encouraged to bring supplies for their pets, as resources are limited.

🚗 Getting There: For those needing transportation, Savannah Police Department and Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless are offering assistance. Residents can call Savannah Police’s non-emergency number at 912-652-6500 or CSAH at 912-790-3400. Additional cold weather outreach is available by contacting CSAH at 912-784-1794.

🐾 Why It Matters: With freezing temperatures posing a significant risk to the community, these resources aim to save lives and protect vulnerable residents. Bare essentials like blankets will be provided for people seeking shelter, but capacity is limited.

💡 Take Action: Residents are urged to minimize travel, check on elderly neighbors, and bring pets indoors during the worst of the cold. Visit savannahga.gov/winterweather for safety tips and further updates.

📍 Other Resources: Additional warming centers and services are also available:

Union Mission (Men only, January 19-23): 120 Fahm Street

(Men only, January 19-23): 2414 Bull Street

(Men only, January 19-23): 2414 Bull Street Come As You Are (January 21-23): 4429 Skidaway Road