Storms knocked out phone and internet service at the Floyd County Election office Wednesday after cutting fiber lines in the area, leaving residents with no way to reach the office remotely.

What’s happening: It is the second time the office has lost service this way. Repairs are in progress, but no timeline for restoration has been announced.

What this means for you: The Floyd County Election office cannot be reached by phone or internet until service is back up.

The path forward: Comcast is working to fix the fiber cut and has said it will share an estimated repair time once one is available.