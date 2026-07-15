Storms knocked out phone and internet service at the Floyd County Election office Wednesday after cutting fiber lines in the area, leaving residents with no way to reach the office remotely.
What’s happening: It is the second time the office has lost service this way. Repairs are in progress, but no timeline for restoration has been announced.
What this means for you: The Floyd County Election office cannot be reached by phone or internet until service is back up.
The path forward: Comcast is working to fix the fiber cut and has said it will share an estimated repair time once one is available.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.