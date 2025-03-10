Mid-March Weather: Temperature Swings in Georgia

Rain-soaked Georgia residents can finally see some relief as Monday’s showers make their grand exit, kicking off what promises to be a meteorological mood swing of a week.

🌧️ What’s Happening Now: Monday’s rain showers will soon be packing their bags and heading out of town, with temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees. You’ll still want that umbrella for your morning commute, but by afternoon, you can probably retire it to the coat closet.

☀️ The Good News: Tuesday and Wednesday deliver what meteorologists technically call “gorgeous weather” with abundant sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 70s. Wednesday could hit 76 degrees – practically swimsuit weather for mid-March.

🌦️ Storm Watch: Thursday brings a 40% chance of rain showers with temperatures cooling slightly to 72 degrees. Friday offers a brief reprieve with mostly cloudy skies before the weekend turns volatile.

⛈️ Weekend Woes: Saturday looks downright unpleasant with a 70% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms continuing into Sunday morning. Your weekend plans should probably include television and an afternoon nap.

🌡️ Temperature Trends: Morning lows will hover in the 40s early week, warming to the 50s by weekend. Afternoon highs will dance between 60 and 78 degrees throughout the week.

🚗 Travel Impact: Thursday through Sunday could bring hazardous driving conditions. Remember the unofficial Atlanta rule: at the first sign of rain, everyone forgets how to drive.