Hurricane Erin will stay offshore. Most of Georgia will miss the wind and rain. Beachgoers will not be so lucky.

🌊 What It Means For You: If you head to the Georgia coast this week, expect rough surf, strong rip currents, and big swells. North and central Georgia should see no big impacts.

🛰️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says Erin tracks north along the Atlantic, well east of Georgia. The storm’s pull will churn the water even from a distance.

🧭 Between the Lines: The danger is in the water, not the sky. Lifeguards may post red flags and close some areas if surf gets too high.

🕰️ Catch Up Quick: It’s still hurricane season. Forecasters also see a 50% chance something else forms behind Erin, but it’s too early to know where it would go.

🌍 The Big Picture: Georgia often dodges direct hurricane hits, but our coast still feels the ocean’s power. Most storm deaths happen in water. Rip currents can grab even strong swimmers fast.

🛟 What You Can Do:

Swim near lifeguards; obey red flags.

Keep kids and pets out of rough surf and away from jetties and piers.

If caught in a rip, stay calm, float, and swim parallel to shore.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta; National Hurricane Center.