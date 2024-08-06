How is Georgia Preparing for Tropical Storm Debby?

As Tropical Storm Debby begins its sweep across Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and state emergency agencies are on high alert, having activated the State Operations Center to manage and mitigate the storm’s impact. The storm, which recently transitioned from a Category 1 hurricane after making landfall in Florida, poses significant threats of flooding, power outages, and high winds across Georgia, particularly in the southeastern regions.

Why It Matters: Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival brings the potential for life-threatening conditions, including heavy rainfall, severe flooding, and strong winds across Georgia. The state’s response aims to safeguard lives and minimize property damage as the storm progresses.

Key Details

Storm Impact: Tropical Storm Debby is expected to deliver 10 to 15 inches of rain, with localized areas possibly receiving up to 18 inches, particularly within 50 miles of Savannah. Winds of 40-50 mph and potential tornadoes pose additional hazards.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to deliver 10 to 15 inches of rain, with localized areas possibly receiving up to 18 inches, particularly within 50 miles of Savannah. Winds of 40-50 mph and potential tornadoes pose additional hazards. State Response: Governor Kemp has declared a state of emergency and requested federal assistance, enabling state resources and the Georgia National Guard to support local governments and residents.

Governor Kemp has declared a state of emergency and requested federal assistance, enabling state resources and the Georgia National Guard to support local governments and residents. Agencies Activated: The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is at Level 1 full-scale activation, coordinating with federal and local partners to ensure safety and readiness.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is at Level 1 full-scale activation, coordinating with federal and local partners to ensure safety and readiness. Infrastructure Preparations: Power companies like Georgia Power and EMCs are preparing for outages, while the Department of Natural Resources is mobilizing personnel and equipment for rescue operations and debris removal.

Power companies like Georgia Power and EMCs are preparing for outages, while the Department of Natural Resources is mobilizing personnel and equipment for rescue operations and debris removal. Evacuation and Shelter: The American Red Cross and state parks are providing shelters for evacuees, with accommodations for pets and livestock, including horses at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Quotes

Governor Kemp expressed his gratitude and confidence in the state’s preparedness: “Working closely with state agencies, local leaders, and emergency response teams, Georgia is preparing for whatever Tropical Storm Debby may bring and its aftermath.”

GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings pointed out the importance of evacuation for vulnerable residents, stating, “Several communities in that region have never experienced the amount of rainfall Tropical Storm Debby will bring.”

Data Point: The projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby is 12 to 18 inches in some southeastern areas, with potential storm surges of 2 to 4 feet during high tide cycles, posing significant flooding risks.

What’s Next: As the storm progresses, state agencies will continue to monitor its path and adjust their response as needed. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions, including following evacuation orders if issued.

Call to Action: Residents in affected areas should prepare emergency kits with a minimum of three days’ supply of food and water, review their evacuation plans, and stay updated on the storm’s developments through trusted sources. More information on storm preparedness can be found at gema.georgia.gov/floods-and-flash-floods.

Additional Resources