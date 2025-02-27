High Fire Danger Alert in Georgia Today

A fire danger warning has been issued due to dry conditions and strong winds. Sustained winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, combined with dry fuels, are creating high fire risk conditions.

⚠️ Why It Matters: Even though humidity levels are expected to stay above 25 percent, the dry ground and vegetation could allow fires to start and spread quickly.

🔥 Take Action: