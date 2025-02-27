High Fire Danger Alert in Georgia Today

A fire danger warning has been issued due to dry conditions and strong winds. Sustained winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, combined with dry fuels, are creating high fire risk conditions.
⚠️ Why It Matters: Even though humidity levels are expected to stay above 25 percent, the dry ground and vegetation could allow fires to start and spread quickly.
🔥 Take Action:
- Check with local burn permitting authorities before burning anything outdoors.
- If you must burn, do so with extreme caution.
- Avoid any open flames near dry grass, leaves, or wooded areas.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.