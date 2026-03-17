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Georgia’s total pollen count reached 464 on Tuesday, March 17, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

What’s Happening: Tree pollen is driving the number, sitting in the high range on the tracking scale. Grass, weeds, and mold are all registering low.

What’s Important: A count of 464 falls in the high category. Trees are responsible for the bulk of today’s total, while the other three categories are not major contributors.

How This Affects Real People: People with tree pollen allergies are likely to feel the most impact today. Those sensitive only to grass, weeds, or mold face a much lighter burden.