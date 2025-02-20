Dangerous Wind Chills Grip Georgia as Snow Dusts Northern Counties

Many Georgia residents woke up to an unusual sight this morning – a light dusting of snow, but weather experts warn the bigger story lies in the dangerous wind chills sweeping across the state.

🌡️ What We Know: Wind chills have plunged temperatures to between 5 and 25 degrees below zero across much of North Georgia. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City expects these dangerous conditions to continue through Friday morning.

🏘️ Why This Matters to You: These extreme temperatures create a serious risk of hypothermia for anyone spending time outdoors. The wind makes it feel significantly colder than the actual temperature readings suggest.

⚠️ Take Action: Weather experts urge residents to:

Limit time outdoors

Wear multiple layers when venturing outside

Keep pets indoors except for brief bathroom breaks

Check on elderly neighbors and those without reliable heat

🔮 What’s Next: The dangerous cold will persist through Friday morning, with wind chills remaining below zero in many areas. Northern counties could see wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

👥 Remember The Golden Rule: During extreme weather events, community matters more than ever. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbors, take a moment to check on them and ensure they have adequate heat and supplies.