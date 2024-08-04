Chatham County Prepares for Impact of Tropical Storm Debby

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency has entered the Readiness Phase in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby. With storm force winds and heavy rain expected in the next 24 hours, residents should take immediate action to protect their homes and families.

🌧️ Why It Matters: Debby threatens Chatham County with severe weather, including historic rainfall, storm surges, and flash flooding. Residents, especially those in low-lying areas, need to be proactive in preparing for potential emergencies.

🌀 What’s Happening: CEMA is coordinating with local, regional, and state agencies to manage response efforts as Chatham County braces for the storm.

The county is under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch, and Flood Watch.

Debby’s impact includes the risk of 2-4 feet of storm surge, severe flooding, and tropical storm-force winds.

⚠️ Between the Lines: Preparation is crucial as the storm approaches. Residents are urged to take the following steps to minimize damage and ensure safety:

Secure loose outdoor items that could be blown away.

Check and clear gutters and remove debris from roofs to prevent leaks.

Prepare for possible power outages and learn how to safely turn off gas and electricity if flooding is imminent.

🔔 The Big Picture: As Chatham County enters the Readiness Phase, the focus is on minimizing damage and ensuring the safety of its residents. This proactive approach is essential in the face of extreme weather events, reflecting the increased need for preparedness due to climate change.

Stay informed by signing up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or texting CEMA to 77295. Keep an eye on local radio and television for the latest weather updates. Stay safe and be prepared as Debby approaches.