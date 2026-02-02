Listen to this post

School districts across Georgia announced varied plans for Monday as winter weather impacts roads and facilities.

Closed Monday

• Wilkes County Schools — No classes for students or teachers

• Screven County School System — Closed for students and staff

• Effingham County School District — Schools and offices closed

• Banks County Schools — Closed

• Taliaferro County Schools — Schools closed; students should complete instructional packets sent home

• Glascock County School System — Closed

• Bulloch County Schools — Offices and schools closed

• Burke County Schools — Closed due to road conditions

Remote learning Monday

• Hall County School District — School From Home Day; students work on assignments provided last week

• Savannah-Chatham County Public School System — Remote learning

• Washington County Public Schools — At-home learning day; students should monitor ParentSquare and Google Classroom

• Towns County — Online learning day

Open Monday

• Wilkinson County Schools — Normal operations

• Evans County School System — Regular schedule; buses may run slower

• Barrow County School System — Normal schedule

• Candler County Schools — Normal operations

• Cherokee County School District — All schools and offices open

• Twiggs County Public Schools — Open

• Long County Schools — Schools and offices open; normal schedules

• Douglas County Schools — All classes and after-school activities resume as scheduled

• Carroll County Schools — Normal schedule

Delayed start Monday

• Ringgold School District — Two-hour delay