School districts across Georgia announced varied plans for Monday as winter weather impacts roads and facilities.
Closed Monday
• Wilkes County Schools — No classes for students or teachers
• Screven County School System — Closed for students and staff
• Effingham County School District — Schools and offices closed
• Banks County Schools — Closed
• Taliaferro County Schools — Schools closed; students should complete instructional packets sent home
• Glascock County School System — Closed
• Bulloch County Schools — Offices and schools closed
• Burke County Schools — Closed due to road conditions
Remote learning Monday
• Hall County School District — School From Home Day; students work on assignments provided last week
• Savannah-Chatham County Public School System — Remote learning
• Washington County Public Schools — At-home learning day; students should monitor ParentSquare and Google Classroom
• Towns County — Online learning day
Open Monday
• Wilkinson County Schools — Normal operations
• Evans County School System — Regular schedule; buses may run slower
• Barrow County School System — Normal schedule
• Candler County Schools — Normal operations
• Cherokee County School District — All schools and offices open
• Twiggs County Public Schools — Open
• Long County Schools — Schools and offices open; normal schedules
• Douglas County Schools — All classes and after-school activities resume as scheduled
• Carroll County Schools — Normal schedule
Delayed start Monday
• Ringgold School District — Two-hour delay