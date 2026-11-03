Jon Ossoff won Senate, defeating Mike Collins in the 2026 Georgia Senate election on Tuesday.

Ossoff carried 62% of the vote and stayed in the lead as the votes were continued to be cast.



In Georgia, the 2026 Senate midterm election major candidates were Jon Ossoff of the Democratic Party and Mike Collins of the Republican Party. The election yielded predictions that the majority vote would go to the Democratic Party. As the race continued, the predictions leaned even more to Ossoff, giving Collins a very low chance of winning.



Democrat Jon Ossoff ran a campaign focused on topics of improving healthcare, working on the issue of inflation, and immigration in America. Ossoff has served as United States senator from Georgia since 2021 and will continue on after this election.