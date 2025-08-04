A deadly crash on Fate Conn Road in Cherokee County took the lives of two men Monday morning. The accident has left families and the community in shock as police work to find out what happened.

Police say a BMW SUV crossed the center line and hit a Ford Mustang head-on.

Luke Burgess, 18, died at the scene.

Frank Coe, 67, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Police are looking into what made the BMW cross the line.

The Sources: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office statement, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, official accident report.

