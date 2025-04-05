Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Savannah Roads on Saturday

The Savannah Police Department assisted Chatham County Police around 1 p.m. on Saturday to close all lanes of President Street between Pennsylvania Ave. and Truman Parkway due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Chatham County staff are working to clear the accident as soon as possible. No definite timeline for roadway reopening is available. SPD and City staff will continue to coordinate with the County to assist as needed.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes and avoid the area until the accident is cleared. Updates will be provided to the public when available.

Recommended detours: