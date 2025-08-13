Before dawn on Wednesday, traffic crawled past blue lights on I-75 in Marietta as investigators marked tire tracks and broken parts on the shoulder. Police say a driver hit a man on the entrance ramp and kept going. They are now classifying the case as a hit-and-run.

What We Know:

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit says the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-75 north at South Marietta Parkway.

According to police, 36-year-old Terrell Lowdermilk of Chattanooga had just pulled over after a collision between his tractor-trailer and another semi. One rig stopped on the interstate shoulder; the other stopped on the South Marietta Parkway exit ramp.

Investigators say Lowdermilk was outside his truck in the left lane of the entrance ramp to I-75 north when a separate vehicle hit him and fled.

Police say evidence at the scene points to a 2019–2022 Chevrolet Silverado as the suspect vehicle.

🛑 Why It Matters: Northbound I-75 is one of Cobb’s busiest roads at that hour. A hit-and-run during the morning rush puts drivers, first responders, and road crews at risk — and leaves a family asking for answers.

📈 The Big Picture: Georgia traffic deaths have pushed agencies to lean on the public when drivers take off. A bumper shard or a missing mirror can break a case if someone notices fresh damage on a neighbor’s truck or at a body shop.

📞 How To Help: Anyone with information can call Officer D. Lester at 770-794-5352, according to Marietta Police.

🗂️ The Sources: Marietta Police Department news release from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit on August 13, 2025.