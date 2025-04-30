Knox Bridge Highway in Cherokee County Shut Down: What We Know

Share

A major roadway in Cherokee County is completely shut down following an accident, with officials warning of “extended” closure times.

What We Know: Knox Bridge Highway near the Fieldstone subdivision in Cherokee County is closed due to an accident, according to an alert from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have indicated the closure will remain in place for “an extended period” while emergency crews respond to the scene.

What We Don’t Know: Details about the nature of the accident, number of vehicles involved, or whether there are any injuries or fatalities have not been released.

Take Action: Motorists should avoid the Knox Bridge Highway area near the Fieldstone subdivision and plan alternate routes. Those who live in the affected area should prepare for potential traffic congestion on surrounding roads.

Drivers with information about the accident are encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with their investigation.