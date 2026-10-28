A driver whose car broke down on a highway south of Millen was struck and killed by another vehicle that drove away, and investigators are now asking the public for help finding the car responsible.
What happened: At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle broke down on US 25/Georgia 67, just south of the Millen city limits in Jenkins County. The driver got out of the car and was hit by a passing vehicle. That vehicle left the scene.
What investigators know: Evidence from the scene points to the suspect vehicle being a 2018 to 2020 Hyundai Elantra. No additional description of the vehicle has been released.
How to help: The Georgia State Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, drove through that stretch of road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, or knows anything about a Hyundai Elantra matching that description to call Jenkins County 911 or Georgia State Patrol at (912) 688-6999.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.