A driver whose car broke down on a highway south of Millen was struck and killed by another vehicle that drove away, and investigators are now asking the public for help finding the car responsible.

What happened: At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle broke down on US 25/Georgia 67, just south of the Millen city limits in Jenkins County. The driver got out of the car and was hit by a passing vehicle. That vehicle left the scene.

What investigators know: Evidence from the scene points to the suspect vehicle being a 2018 to 2020 Hyundai Elantra. No additional description of the vehicle has been released.

How to help: The Georgia State Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, drove through that stretch of road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, or knows anything about a Hyundai Elantra matching that description to call Jenkins County 911 or Georgia State Patrol at (912) 688-6999.