Everything You Need to Know Before Voting on Cobb County’s Transit Tax

On November 5, voters in Cobb County will vote on a new transit tax plan to fund public transit projects. It’s called the Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or M-SPLOST. This plan will raise sales tax by 1%, bringing it from 6% to 7%, for the next 30 years.

Supporters say this is a chance to improve transportation in Cobb County, but others worry it costs too much and isn’t needed. Here’s what you need to know to make your choice.

What is the M-SPLOST?

The transit tax would raise about $11 billion for Cobb County over the next 30 years. The county also hopes to receive $3.5 billion in federal funds to help pay for the projects. Here’s what the money would be used for:

• Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Arterial Rapid Transit (ART): These fast, new bus routes would run on 108 miles of Cobb County’s biggest roads. Some of these bus routes would run in their own lanes, so buses won’t get stuck in traffic as much.

• Microtransit: This is a new on-demand service that will have small transit vehicles pick people up on request in areas that don’t have regular bus stops.

• New Transit Centers: Six new bus hubs will be built to connect CobbLinc, the county’s bus service, to MARTA and other transit options around the metro area.

• Better Roads and Sidewalks: Part of the tax will go toward building bike lanes, better sidewalks, and new roads to make walking and biking safer.

What Are People Saying?

People Who Support the Tax say Cobb County needs this plan to help with traffic and make it easier for people to get around as the county grows. They believe better transit will bring more businesses to Cobb and give people more choices for transportation. Cobb’s County Chairwoman, Lisa Cupid, says this plan is important for Cobb’s future.

People Who Oppose the Tax worry that the 30-year plan is just too expensive. They also question whether enough people in Cobb will use these new transit options. Some opponents argue that this tax will make everyday purchases more expensive, especially for people with lower incomes.

Who Will Pay for This, and Who Will Benefit?

Sales taxes can be tougher on people with less money since they end up spending more of their income on basic goods. Opponents say the tax will cost Cobb families hundreds of dollars a year. However, the county says about 20% of the money raised by the tax will come from visitors or commuters, which would help reduce the cost for local residents.

Supporters say the M-SPLOST will help the many Cobb residents who rely on transit to get to work or appointments. It could also attract new riders if the new buses are faster and more frequent.

When and How to Vote

Early voting starts on October 15 and runs until November 1. Election Day is November 5. Voters can find their voting location or request an absentee ballot on the Cobb County website.

The Choice Ahead

This vote is about the future of transit in Cobb County. Supporters believe the M-SPLOST will help with traffic, support growth, and improve public transportation. Opponents say it’s a costly plan that may not be worth the money. Cobb County voters will now decide if this 1% sales tax, for the next 30 years, is the right choice.