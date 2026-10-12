A driver was seriously hurt early Sunday after their SUV entered an express lane ramp that was open to traffic going the other direction, triggering a chain of crashes that flipped the vehicle on its side.
What happened: Around 3:53 a.m. Sunday, a maroon 2021 GMC Yukon was heading north on I-75 at I-285 in Cobb County when the driver tried to enter the I-75 express lanes. At the time, those lanes were open to southbound traffic only.
The SUV first hit a cushioning barrier in the area where the express lane ramp splits from the main highway. It then kept moving north and hit a gate blocking the ramp. The vehicle broke through that gate, struck a second gate and the concrete wall on the left side of the ramp, bounced off that wall into the concrete wall on the right side, and finally rolled onto its left side, coming to rest on the ramp facing north.
The driver: The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
What’s next: The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987 and reference case number 26065863.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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