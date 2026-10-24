A 78-year-old man died Friday evening after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding struck a tree in a wooded area off Zebulon Road near Estes Road in Monroe County.

What happened: Dewey Pope was killed in the crash, which was reported at about 6:11 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene.

What’s still unknown: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the accident remains under investigation. No other details about the circumstances of the crash have been released.