A 78-year-old man died Friday evening after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding struck a tree in a wooded area off Zebulon Road near Estes Road in Monroe County.
What happened: Dewey Pope was killed in the crash, which was reported at about 6:11 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene.
What’s still unknown: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the accident remains under investigation. No other details about the circumstances of the crash have been released.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.