16 New Transportation Projects Proposed for I-85 Corridor in Gwinnett

Georgia transportation officials have identified 16 potential projects to improve travel along the I-85 corridor between I-285 and I-985.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett County are now seeking public input on these recommendations at upcoming community meetings.

The projects aim to improve safety and traffic flow, help commercial vehicles, explore public transit options, and support the local economy and communities.

Residents can review the proposals and speak with project team members at the next public meeting on Monday, May 5, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross.

The transportation improvements follow technical studies, input from stakeholders, and feedback from the public.

For more information about the proposed projects and upcoming meetings, residents can visit 85Study.com.