Georgia Judge Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Courtroom

Effingham County residents are in shock after the sudden death of State Court Judge Stephen Yekel. Deputies found Yekel dead Tuesday morning inside a courthouse courtroom.

Investigators say it appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What’s Happening: The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reports Yekel was discovered around 10 a.m. Investigators believe he died late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy. Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.

Digging Deeper: Yekel had lost his re-election bid earlier this year. He also submitted a resignation letter to Governor Brian Kemp, but Kemp did not accept it.

The governor’s office has said it will not comment on an open investigation.

Community Reaction: The Effingham County Board of Commissioners expressed condolences, calling Yekel’s death a tragedy.

To support courthouse staff and county employees, a crisis response team will be available at the Effingham County Administrative Complex starting at 3 p.m. today. The team will also be available New Year’s Day and Thursday.

Employees needing additional help can arrange free, face-to-face counseling sessions by calling 1-855-283-1917.

What’s Next: Further details about the autopsy and case findings are expected in the coming days.