Betting on the Braves: What You Need to Know for 2025

Share

Major League Baseball (MLB) betting can be rewarding and unpredictable, specifically regarding teams with striking potential but facing some hurdles early in the season. The Atlanta Braves is the perfect example in 2025.

Despite some challenges at the start of the season, the popular franchise is a team with depth and talent, making the Braves an excellent choice for people looking to place bets.

This article will cover everything you need to know for betting on the Atlanta Braves in 2025.

How the Braves Are Doing

The Braves are starting the new season with a 1-8 record, their most challenging beginning since 2016. This slump has been mainly because of the following:

Lineup Inconsistencies – Struggles on the offensive side have been evident for the Atlanta Braves. They are facing a 29-inning scoreless early season. The absence of Jurickson Profar (outfielder) has further hurt the lineup.

Struggles on the offensive side have been evident for the Atlanta Braves. They are facing a 29-inning scoreless early season. The absence of Jurickson Profar (outfielder) has further hurt the lineup. Pitching Difficulties – The Atlanta Braves have also faced difficulties on the mound. They’re experiencing bullpen instabilities, resulting in blown leads and late-game collapses. Adding to their woes is the absence of star pitcher Reynaldo López due to an inflamed right shoulder.

The Atlanta Braves are in a difficult spot. But looking past the early season difficulties is crucial when betting on teams like the Braves. Though the season has just begun, there are still a lot of games left. You can find value in betting on a team’s Odds to Make MLB Playoffs from sportsbooks and other platforms early in the season, especially when there’s potential for a comeback. This team has a strong lineup; once they get into a rhythm and are fully healthy, they could be potential contenders for the playoffs.

Important Players

Fortunately, the Braves have many competent players who can help them win and make baseball games exciting. Here are some of the key players across both batting and pitching departments.

Chris Sale

Chris Sale’s addition to the rotation is critical for the Braves. His track record and experience are expected to strengthen the Braves’ pitching. Sale recorded a 3.15 ERA over 180 innings, striking out 220 batters in his debut season with the Braves.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was the 2023 National League MVP. That alone speaks for how good a player Acuña is. Right now, he’s recuperating from a torn left ACL endured in 2024. Acuña is expected to return in May 2025, notably enhancing the team’s offensive capabilities. Before his unfortunate injury, Acuña hit .300 with 15 stolen bases and 10 home runs in 50 games.

Austin Riley

Riley is a cornerstone of the team’s offense. His power-hitting abilities are pivotal for the Braves’ run production. In the 2024 MLB season, Austin Riley hit .280 with 100 RBIs and 35 home runs.

Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider is on a Triple-A Gwinnett rehab program after recovering from an injury. His return is imminent and is expected to bolster the team’s rotation. Based on Strider’s last season, he posted a 2.67 ERA with 250 strikeouts over 200 innings.

Michael Harris II

Michael Harris II is best known for his contact hitting and speed, adding dynamic energy to the team’s lineup. This hitter’s contributions are vital for Brave’s offensive strategy. In 2024, Harris recorded a batting average of .290 with 25 stolen bases.

Upcoming Games

The team’s upcoming schedule includes matchups against formidable teams. These games are crucial for betting considerations and the Braves’ performance.

The Braves will play the Phillies on April 8-10 and have the home-court advantage. This matchup is important for the Atlanta Braves to pick up the pace after a difficult beginning to the season. Chris Sale is anticipated to pitch against Zack Wheeler.

The Braves’ next matchup is against the Rays on April 11-13. The Atlanta Braves will need to go to Tampa Bay for this series. This matchup allows the bettors to gauge the Braves’ performance against an American League team.

The Atlanta Braves must play the Jays on April 14-16. This series is a test for the Braves against a diverse pitching staff and a strong lineup.

Atlanta will host the Minnesota Twins on April 18-20. This matchup is essential for the Braves to prove their dominance in their homestand.

The Atlanta Braves will host the Cardinals at their home park. Given the Cardinals’ history of resilience, this matchup will be a critical challenge for the Braves.

The Braves continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This series is a chance for the team to acquire important away wins.

After a trip to Arizona, the Atlanta Braves will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, the best-known stadium for its high-scoring games. Pitching tactics will be pivotal in this series.

Returning home, the Braves will play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This matchup is eagerly awaited, given the Dodger’s star-studded roster and consistent performance.

Betting Considerations

There are some relevant options to consider if you want to place bets on the Braves. You can place a wager on the Braves to win their division trophy or secure a playoff slot. Placing such a wager commits you to all the upcoming games throughout the season.

The team’s poor performance means a higher payout for gamblers if the Braves eventually reverse their fortunes. It makes sense to postpone placing major wagers at this time. Check for the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider because their appearance could aid the Braves in securing victory.

Several important factors are key to consider for single-game betting. A strong player lineup for the day indicates a better performance by the Braves. Examine the location of the upcoming game, in addition to other aspects. The Braves will play numerous upcoming matches at their home ballpark in Atlanta, which provides them with the advantage of home-field assistance from their enthusiastic fans.

The Braves have an advantage in games against weak opposition, such as the Rockies, making them suitable picks for betting. However, it is essential to exercise caution when the Braves face powerful teams, such as the Dodgers and Phillies.

Ensure to stay updated with the latest info on the Atlanta Braves and MLB Team Trends This Season . Doing so lets you use the latest data to help guide your betting strategy throughout the season.

Closing Thoughts

The Braves faced continuous losses at the beginning of 2025, which distressed all their fans, hoping for great results. Nevertheless, the Braves possess powerful pitching abilities and solid batting performance. Plus, many of their injured players will return to the field shortly. Having plenty of matchups ahead means the Braves have enough opportunities to enhance their performance in the future. Constantly monitor team injury reports and monitor upcoming games to determine your betting strategy.